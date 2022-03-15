Megan Thee Stallion Just Launched Her Own Pie & You Can Have It Shipped to Your Home

My humble opinion is that there is never a day not to have pie. Whether it's Pi Day or a random Tuesday, if possible, pie should be on the menu. And if you share the same pie-loving sentiment, then Goldbelly has a new creation that may meet all of your pie needs.

Goldbelly, the curated online marketplace, has teamed up with Grammy-Award-winning Megan Thee Stallion to bring fans a new creation as a way to honor her new single "Sweet as Pie." The new Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie is a decadent, sweet, and salty twist on a pecan pie. The pie is rich and gooey and loaded up with a mix of pretzels, coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, and glistening with a dusting of edible gold.

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to food collabs. The H-town hottie has given fans Popeyes hot sauce and merch to promote it. Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie is now available on Goldbelly's website for $59 per 10-inch pie.