We Tried Megan Thee Stallion's Spicy Popeyes Sandwich to See if It's Good

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is already a damn-near-perfect fast food meal. Whether you're a fan of the classic or spicy version, it's widely considered to be the best chicken sandwich available. So, when the Louisiana-based chain announced its collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for a new sweet and spicy sauce, it—while exciting—felt a bit unnecessary. Why mess around with a perfect sandwich?

I assumed the sauce might just be another celebrity brand partnership that was more gimmick than genuinely good. But that didn't sit right with me. Megan Thee Stallion is known for her consistency and high-quality output, and to be honest, so is Popeyes. So I decided to test if a Popeyes chicken sandwich could possibly get any better.

The sauce was crafted in close collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who made the final selections on what flavors would be included. It's packed with a lot of heat but also has sweet notes of honey. It was created to top the crispy fried chicken sandwich or pair with nuggets and is its own special item on the menu that can be ordered exclusively through the app or online. Later this year, there will also be Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch, including bikinis, hats, and even plushie toys for pets.

The Bun

Popeyes found a bun recipe, and thank goodness, they've stuck with it since the sandwich debuted in late 2019. It's a buttery brioche bun slightly toasted on the inside and a perfect vehicle for any of the chain's sandwiches.

The Hottie Sauce

Usually, when a fast-food chain promises heat, I expect that to mean that there's just a bit more flavor than before. But Popeyes has always delivered the heat, and Megan Thee Stallion? Well, she invented Hot Girl Summer. So, unsurprisingly, the Hottie Sauce packs a real kick. Made with a base of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, it creates a more full-bodied taste than the standard spicy chicken sandwich offers. You really can taste every flavor. The sweet notes make the spice pop a bit more, and honestly, my sinuses felt cleared halfway through eating the sandwich. The overall distribution was good, too. The deep pinkish-red sauce covered the top of all the chicken and sunk into the top half of the bun.