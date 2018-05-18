There's Now a Royal Wedding-Themed Weed Strain Named After Meghan Markle

For as long as Britain's royal weddings have fascinated Americans, the widely-publicized nuptials have never shared an association with the smoking of reefer. But with a royal wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, that's all going up in a cloud of fruity haze, thanks to none other than Markle's nephew.
Tyler Dooley, who happens to be Markle's stepbrother's 25-year-old son, is a marijuana grower based in Oregon. He created a special strain to commemorate his aunt entering the world of English nobility. The weed is called "Markle's Sparkle" and it's probably safe to assume that no one in the Royal Family will be lighting it up anytime soon. The strain's description on Leafbuyer is likely to make stoners salivate:
"The strain is a brilliant cross of Blue City Diesel, Blueberry Northern Lights, and a yet-to-be-revealed strain... It is uplifting and has been known to create a tingling body sensation of numbness. There is a sense of relief and euphoria that comes with the high as well.”
Dooley is, by all accounts, an opportunist keen to monetize his relationship with Markle, but he's also a diehard proponent of all things weed. He told the Daily Mail that he'd be "more than happy" to impart his cannabis wisdom to the newlyweds should they ever visit Oregon in pursuit of the dank.
Markle's Sparkle will make it's stoney introduction on June 2 at the High Times Cannabis Cup Northern California, the Oregonian reports.
The Royal Wedding garnered all the requisite hype and media attention it was supposed to, but it's also conjured a fair bit of drama as it sweeps the internet and network television on both sides of the pond.
This is probably because no one involved is smoking enough weed. Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr. recently sent a letter to Prince Harry, expressing some huge misgivings about the wedding. In it, he wrote: "This is the biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history."
Her father, Thomas Markle, is not expected to attend the wedding, but if he's lucky, maybe he'll get to watch from his couch with a bit of "Markle's Sparkle."
