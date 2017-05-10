Melissa McCarthy Transforms Into a Singing Sean Spicer and Is It Saturday Yet?

Is it Saturday yet?
Melissa McCarthy is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. As soon as it was announced, everyone was hoping for the return of her loud, angry Sean Spicer impression. The Spicer press conferences have arguably been the best sketches of 2017. All three of her appearances as Spicer this season have been excellent, including that time Spicer wound up having to be the White House Easter bunny.
Of course, she's going to do it. How could it be avoided after the White House press secretary reportedly hid in the bushes when news broke that President Donald Trump had fired FBI director James Comey? McCarthy hosting SNL the same week as this incident feels like divine intervention. So, it's not surprising, but it appears to be officially confirmed now.
McCarthy teased her spicy return on Wednesday with a video where she sits in a makeup chair and is transformed into the press secretary while lip-syncing "I Feel Pretty."
The West Side Story tune pairs beautifully with McCarthy's transformation into the man with America's favorite oversized coat.
McCarthy will be joined by musical guest HAIM on the May 13 episode.
