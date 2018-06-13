The CDC Has Recalled Melon Sold at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Other Stores

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued an announcement encouraging people in eight states to check their fridge for pre-cut melon that has been linked to a Salmonella outbreak.
The FDA and CDC are looking into a Salmonella outbreak linked to 60 illnesses and at least 31 hospitalizations through five states. The investigation points to Caito Foods' Indianapolis facility as the likely source of the outbreak. In response, Caito Foods has issued a voluntary recall on fresh-cut packages of "watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons."
The products that are part of the recall were distributed to stores in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. 32 of the 60 reported cases of illness were in Michigan, reports the Huffington Post.
The melon is packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and has been sold at stores like Costco, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods, and many other retailers. Here's a full list of recalled product. Despite the fact that most pre-cut cantaloupe sits uneaten at family picnics, it's recommended you do not eat any potentially contaminated melon. The recall advises you throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy adults. It can also produce serious illness and infections in children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
