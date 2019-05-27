This Airline Is Offering $20 Flights for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are everywhere. If you're looking for food deals or grills or mattresses, happy day o' shopping. But it's a little less common to find a deal on a vacation that you can't pass up.
The budget airline Frontier is hoping to convince you otherwise by offering $20 one-way flights in its Memorial Day sale. It's a one-day-only sale. So, you'll have to buy before midnight on May 27 for flights taken by June 12. However, if you're up for a quick weekend away over the next couple of weeks, it may be time to pack your bags.
Departure cities with $20 flights include Austin, Birmingham, Branson, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portsmouth, Raleigh, and San Diego. Though, there are also tons of routes out of other cities for less than $40 one-way.
Escape Reality in This San Diego Tiki Bar Speakeasy
Of course, Frontier is a budget airline, so there are plenty of things to keep an eye on. You have to accept that you're flying with an airline that doesn't have an outstanding track record of arriving on time. Additionally, Frontier charges extra for you to select a seat in advance of the flight, and you will also get charged for carry-on and checked luggage. The only free luggage will be your personal item.
Moreover, be aware that with a short-term sale like this, tickets may disappear quickly and cause prices to rise. For your best shot at the cheap flights, buy soon.
However, if you're just going for a weekend, it's entirely possible to cram everything you need into a personal item. Do it and go somewhere amazing.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.