Your Guide to the Best Memorial Day Sales Taking Place This Month
Memorial Day is creeping up on us. Here are the best sales you'll find this month.
Memorial Day, a day that honors individuals who died in active military service, has also become a day about charring meat on a grill and buying a new mattress. It's still about the former, but stores can't resist themselves. If you a bunch of people have the day off work, stores are running sales.
Remembering the real reason for the holiday and spending time welcoming summer with family and friends is far more important than a discount on a blender. But, still, you might need a new blender. So, we've pulled together all the best Memorial Day sales taking place in May to help you spend the majority of your time doing things that matter instead of trolling for patio furniture sales.
In that spirit, here are the best Memorial Day sales taking places this year.
When is Memorial Day 2022?
This year, Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 30.
When do the Memorial Day Sales start?
While Memorial Day is on May 30, the sales start long before then. Some, like the sale from Maytag, last throughout the entire month. Others have seemingly random timeframes. Each of the sales we've highlighted here has a note on when the sale is active.
Memorial Day Home Goods & Furniture Sales
- Kaiyo: Get 15% off furniture orders of at least $2,500. That'll also come with free delivery. The sale runs May 23-31. [Use the code "STARS"]
- Kathy Kuo Home: Upgrade your patio or other home furniture. Take 25% off across the site (with some exclusions, of course). [Use the code "MEM2022"]
- Modloft: Take 20% off furniture like modular sofas in the shop's semi-annual sale, which runs from May 24-31. [Use the code "REFRESH22"]
- Parachute: The company offers furniture, bedding, bath, kitchen goods, and more. You'll be able to take 20% off orders from May 23-30. [Get it at Parachute]
Memorial Day Electronics Sales
- Phiaton: Get a discount on headphones and earbuds. From May 20-30, you can take 30% off select models. [Use the code "MD2022"]
Memorial Day Appliance Sales
- Maytag: The annual May is Maytag Month promotion is underway. Through June 1, you can get up to $200 off appliances from Maytag. You get $50 off when you buy two appliances, $100 when you buy three, and $200 when you buy four. [Get it at Maytag]
- Tineco: Through June 1, you can get up to 40% off Tineco's stick vacuums at Walmart. That includes the iFloor 2 for $138 (normally $200) or the Pure One X for $179 (normally $300). [Get it at Walmart]
Memorial Day Kitchen Goods Sales
- Bentgo: The colorful food containers are available for 15% off any order that hits the $65 minimum from May 23-30. [Use the code "REFRESH25"]
- Hydros: The sustainable water filter system company tucks the filters inside bottles and pitchers, and you can take 20% off prices across its site from May 25-30. [Get it at Hydros or Amazon]
- Nutribullet: In advance of Memorial Day, you can take 20% off across the site through May 8. [Use the code "GIFTMOM"]
- Nutribullet: Trim 15% off the Nutribullet Pro from May 27-31. [Use the code "NBUSA"]
- Welly: Drinkware partially made with sustainable bamboo is available for 20% off from May 27-31. [Use the code "HEYSUMMER"]
Memorial Day Mattress Sales
- Amerisleep: Through June 1, you can take $450 off any mattress. [Use the code "AS450"]
- Bear Mattress: Take 30% off across the site. (Though, the sale does not include the Bear Trek.) Plus, when you buy a mattress, you can get free accessories with the purchase. [Use the code "MD30"]
- Essentia: Take 25% off all Essentia organic mattresses, pillows, and pet beds from May 19-31. [Get it at Essentia]
- Mattress Firm: The sales here include getting a king bed for the price of a queen, among many others. Also, there's a flash sale from May 27-31 that will get you a bonus 20% off mattresses, bedding, and more with the code "HOLIDAY." [Get it at Mattress Firm]
- Nest Bedding: Through June 6, you can get 20% off select mattresses and 10% off bedding and furniture. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- Vaya: The mattress company with the same name as an At the Drive-In album is offering $300 off any mattress through June 1. [Use the code "VAYA300"]
- Zoma: Trim $150 off any mattress through June 1. [Use the code "WIN150"]
Memorial Day Clothing Sales
- 7AM Enfant: The PETA-approved shop with vegan clothes and stroller accessories for kids is offering 20% off across the site on May 29-30. [Use the code "MD20"]
- AO Eyewear: Take 10% off sunglasses across the site on Memorial Day. [Get it at AO Eyewear]
- Le Club: Take 20% off across the menswear site from May 11-31. [Use the code "MEMORIAL20"]
- Florsheim Shoes: Take 20% off shoes across the site with the exception of the Italian collection. The sale runs from May 24-30. [Use the code "FMF2"]
- Snibbs: The comfy shoe brand is offering 20% off across the site from May 27-31. [Get it at Snibbs]
- State: The bag company will give you 20% off across the site from May 26-30. [Use the code "MDW22"]
Memorial Day Sales for Kids
- Dabble & Dollop: The line of bath goods for kids is offering free shipping on all orders from May 27-30. [Get it at Dabble & Dollop]
- kiko+ & gg*: The shop with minimalist wooden toys and decor for kids is offering 20% off everything but spare and replacement parts from May 27-30. [Use the code "MEMORIAL22"]
Memorial Day Travel Sales
- Ostrichpillow: The company with ergonomic neck pillows is offering 15% its Go Neck Pillows from May 28-30. [Get it at Ostrichpillow]