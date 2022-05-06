Your Guide to the Best Memorial Day Sales Taking Place This Month

Memorial Day, a day that honors individuals who died in active military service, has also become a day about charring meat on a grill and buying a new mattress. It's still about the former, but stores can't resist themselves. If you a bunch of people have the day off work, stores are running sales.

Remembering the real reason for the holiday and spending time welcoming summer with family and friends is far more important than a discount on a blender. But, still, you might need a new blender. So, we've pulled together all the best Memorial Day sales taking place in May to help you spend the majority of your time doing things that matter instead of trolling for patio furniture sales.

In that spirit, here are the best Memorial Day sales taking places this year.