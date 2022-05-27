Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Memorial Day

Photo by Svetlana Feofanova/Shutterstock

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the US. The sun does not always agree--and it never agrees astronomically--but it is nonetheless the moment when we start thinking about how to savor every bit of sunlight available for the next few months. To celebrate the weekend, often marked by cookouts and grilling, restaurants around the US will offer specials that help fill in the gaps between times when you're firing up the grill. You'll find food deals--in addition to the many Memorial Day sales taking place--at chain restaurants and local favorites, including Wendy's, Del Taco, Friendly's, Pizza Hut, and more. Here are the best food deals you're going to find this Memorial Day weekend.

Free Food on Memorial Day Wendy's

The deal: Make any purchase in the Wendy's app and you can snag a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.

When: Through June 5 Del Taco

The deal: The chain is offering a free Cheddar Chicken Roller when you spend at least $3 at a Del Taco while Mercury is in retrograde.

When: Through June 2 7-Eleven

The deal: If you're a first-time customer through 7NOW, you can grab a free pizza with the code "PIZZA."

When: Through June 6 Wendy's

The deal: For National Foster Care Month, grab a free beverage in any size through the Wendy's app with an order. Each time this is done, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000. It refreshes daily, so you can grab a free drink every day in May.

When: Through May 31 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger to close out National Burger Month. Though, you also have to be a Sweet Rewards Club member.

When: Through June 6 Mooyah

The deal: Use the app to get a free burger bounceback offer when you spend $15 over the weekend of May 28.

When: Through May 30 Chopt

The deal: Visit your local Chopt four times in May and get your next salad on the house.

When: Through May 31

PDQ

The deal: Order online to get $10 off the Memorial Day Party Pack with 25 crispy tenders, a catering-size mac & cheese side, and a half-gallon of Petey’s Punch. Use the code "MEMORIALDAY

When: Through May 30 Chamberlain Coffee

The deal: Take 15% off coffee across the Chamberlain site.

When: May 29-30 Godiva

The deal: Take 20% off orders across the chocolate company's website. Use the code "MEMORIAL."

When: May 27 - June 3

Free Delivery on Memorial Day Wendy's

The deal: Get free delivery in the mobile app for National Hamburger Day and a little while in front and behind it.

When: May 23 - June 5

Photo courtesy of XeNIA

Local Deals on Memorial Day Ainslie - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.

When: Through June 30, Monday through Friday, 5-6 pm Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm Carroll Place - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.

When: Through June 30, Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm and 11:30 pm to 12:30 am XENiA - Culver City, California

The deal: Get free delivery around Memorial Day with the code "MEMORIAL."

When: Through May 31

Gift Card Deals on Memorial Day Red Lobster

The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.

When: Through June 26 IHOP

The deal: Drop at least $25 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $5.

When: Through July 17 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.

When: Through June 26 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card in return.

When: Purchase through June 19 McAlister's Deli

The deal: You'll grab a $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Schlotzsky's

The deal: Grab a free $5 gift when you buy a $25 gift card.

When: Through June 20 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.

When: Through June 19 Bonefish Grill

The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you spend at least $50 on a gift card. The bonus card can be used from June 21 to August 21.

When: Purchase through June 19