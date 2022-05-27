Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Memorial Day
There are tons of deals on good meals throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the US. The sun does not always agree--and it never agrees astronomically--but it is nonetheless the moment when we start thinking about how to savor every bit of sunlight available for the next few months.
To celebrate the weekend, often marked by cookouts and grilling, restaurants around the US will offer specials that help fill in the gaps between times when you're firing up the grill. You'll find food deals--in addition to the many Memorial Day sales taking place--at chain restaurants and local favorites, including Wendy's, Del Taco, Friendly's, Pizza Hut, and more.
Here are the best food deals you're going to find this Memorial Day weekend.
Free Food on Memorial Day
Wendy's
The deal: Make any purchase in the Wendy's app and you can snag a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.
When: Through June 5
Del Taco
The deal: The chain is offering a free Cheddar Chicken Roller when you spend at least $3 at a Del Taco while Mercury is in retrograde.
When: Through June 2
7-Eleven
The deal: If you're a first-time customer through 7NOW, you can grab a free pizza with the code "PIZZA."
When: Through June 6
Wendy's
The deal: For National Foster Care Month, grab a free beverage in any size through the Wendy's app with an order. Each time this is done, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000. It refreshes daily, so you can grab a free drink every day in May.
When: Through May 31
Friendly's
The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any burger to close out National Burger Month. Though, you also have to be a Sweet Rewards Club member.
When: Through June 6
Mooyah
The deal: Use the app to get a free burger bounceback offer when you spend $15 over the weekend of May 28.
When: Through May 30
Chopt
The deal: Visit your local Chopt four times in May and get your next salad on the house.
When: Through May 31
Food Deals on Memorial Day
Wendy's
The deal: Use the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium Burgers or chicken sandwiches.
When: Through May 31
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a Tastemaker with three toppings for $10 right now.
When: Through June 12
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.
When: Ongoing
Peter Piper's Pizza
The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.
When: Through July 24
Long John Silvers
The deal: Get a free Lemon Bundt Cake with the purchase of any ten-, 12-, and 16-piece family meal.
When: Through June 26
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: Veterans and active service members can present an ID to get a free personal pizza in-store at participating locations.
When: May 30
Hungry Howie's
The deal: It's offering a mix and match deal for Memorial Day weekend. Pick any two items off the set menu for $6.99 each. That menu includes its flatbreads, Howie Bread, a medium pizza, subs, salads, and more.
When: May 27-30
The Habit Burger Grill
The deal: Take $1 off Habit's new Cubano Char burger.
When: May 25-31
BurgerFi
The deal: The Hoppy Meal deal gets you a cheeseburger, fries, and a draft beer for $14. You can sub in a soda for the beer as well.
When: Through May 31
Pieology
The deal: Trim $5 off any $25 order with the code "MEMORIALDAY."
When: May 28-30
Chevys and El Torito
The deal: Grab a $3 House Margarita or spend an extra $2 for the Cadillac Margarita, which is made with Lunazul Reposado and comes with a side shot of Cointreau Noir.
When: May 30
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy three kolaches and get a trio of them for free.
When: May 30
PDQ
The deal: Order online to get $10 off the Memorial Day Party Pack with 25 crispy tenders, a catering-size mac & cheese side, and a half-gallon of Petey’s Punch. Use the code "MEMORIALDAY
When: Through May 30
Chamberlain Coffee
The deal: Take 15% off coffee across the Chamberlain site.
When: May 29-30
Godiva
The deal: Take 20% off orders across the chocolate company's website. Use the code "MEMORIAL."
When: May 27 - June 3
Free Delivery on Memorial Day
Wendy's
The deal: Get free delivery in the mobile app for National Hamburger Day and a little while in front and behind it.
When: May 23 - June 5
Local Deals on Memorial Day
Ainslie - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.
When: Through June 30, Monday through Friday, 5-6 pm
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Carroll Place - New York City, New York
The deal: Get a free wood-fired pizza at the bar.
When: Through June 30, Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm and 11:30 pm to 12:30 am
XENiA - Culver City, California
The deal: Get free delivery around Memorial Day with the code "MEMORIAL."
When: Through May 31
Gift Card Deals on Memorial Day
Red Lobster
The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.
When: Through June 26
IHOP
The deal: Drop at least $25 on gift cards, and you'll get a bonus card worth $5.
When: Through July 17
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. The bonus cards are valid from July 1 to August 31.
When: Through June 26
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Spend $50 on a gift card to get a $10 bonus card in return.
When: Purchase through June 19
McAlister's Deli
The deal: You'll grab a $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.
When: Through June 19
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Grab a free $5 gift when you buy a $25 gift card.
When: Through June 20
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Get a free $5 gift card when you spend $25 on gift cards.
When: Through June 19
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Get a free $10 gift card when you spend at least $50 on a gift card. The bonus card can be used from June 21 to August 21.
When: Purchase through June 19
