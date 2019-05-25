Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend generally involves hanging out in a park or yard and enjoying some good food with family and friends. It's a damn fine way to spend an afternoon. But, for a variety of circumstances, not everyone can make that happen.
Fortunately for everyone, whether you prefer having someone else cook, are in a hurry, or just need a win on a slow day off, restaurants across the country are offering free food and deals in honor of Memorial Day. (That's in addition to all the other Memorial Day sales taking place.) Some are going to exclusively offer deals to active-duty military personnel and veterans -- it is Memorial Day, after all -- and some have offers for anyone who comes through the door. You'll find offers from local restaurants as well as national chains like Dairy Queen, Pilot Flying J, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Applebee's, and many others.
Here are the best food deals you'll find on Memorial Day.
Free Food for Memorial Day
Dairy Queen
The deal: Get a totally free burger when you buy a malt or shake through the DQ mobile app.
When: May 28-31
Hooters
The deal: Active-duty service members and veterans can grab a free entrée at participating locations by flashing a valid military ID.
When: May 27
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can have a free meal from the chain's American Roadhouse menu.
When: May 27, 3-6pm
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Potbelly is offering BOGO sandwiches and salads to veterans and active-duty military personnel who show an ID.
When: May 26-27
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: All military personnel and veterans can grab a free entrée with the purchase of any other entrée. They do, however, ask that you have a valid military ID present, as well as this coupon.
When: May 27
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Potbelly is celebrating summer with Free Shake Weekend. Make any purchase and get a free short shake in-store.
When: May 24-26
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Yes, there's a third, totally separate deal available from Potbelly. This one just for the graduates in the room. Potbelly is offering grads a BOGO deal on sandwiches if they show either a student ID or their tassel.
When: May 27 - June 2
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy three kolaches and get three of lesser or equal value for free. To get the deal, you'll need to grab a coupon off the restaurant's site.
When: May 27-31
LongHorn Steakhouse
The deal: It's not really free food, but you can get a bit of free advice. For the seventh straight year, LongHorn is opening a hotline staffed with grilling experts who can answer your grilling-baed inquiries. Call 1-855-LH-GRILL.
When: May 27, 10am-4pm
Food Deals for Memorial Day
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take 15% off your Memorial Day Weekend pizza fix. The offer is good on day-of orders and preorders when you use the code "095841."
When: May 23-27
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Treat yourself to a $5 burrito or bowl all weekend. Upgrading to steak is just a buck.
When: May 24-26
Pilot Flying J
The deal: In honor of National Road Trip Day -- because not only does every foodstuff get its day, so does every activity -- you can take $5 off your next in-store purchase of at least $10 with the code "ROADTRIP" in the pit stop's app.
When: May 24-27
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: With the purchase of an entrée, you can celebrate National Wine Day throughout Memorial Day Weekend by grabbing an endless glass of blackberry, peach or red sangria for $12.99.
When: May 24-27
Winc
The deal: The wine subscription service is offering new customers $26 off with the code "MEMORIALDAY19."
When: Through May 30
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Swoop into a Cumberland Farms retail location for a f'real smoothie or milkshake. They're just $1.99 throughout Memorial Day weekend.
When: May 22-28
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
The deal: Starting May 27, Naf Naf will launch a program to offer first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (No catering.)
When: Ongoing
Café Gratitude, Gracias Madre, and Gratitude Kitchen & Bar
The deal: The Southern California restaurants with a focus on organic and locally grown food will, for a string of Mondays, offer you 50% off a meal from a rotating special menu.
When: May 27
Fatburger
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new burgers on King's Hawaiian Buns, you can get free delivery through Postmates right up through National Hamburger Day on Tuesday.
When: May 24-28
Bahama Breeze
The deal: The month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration is still going. Get a $5 classic margarita or a $10 create-your-own premium tequila or rum flight.
When: Through May 31
Islands
The deal: Ditto on this deal. Everyone is getting $2 off the House Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, or Mangorita Margarita every day this month.
When: Through May 31
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Buy two giant subs and the third one will only run you $2.99.
When: May 24-27
Applebee's
The deal: Every day in May, Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas.
When: Through May 31
Local Food Deals on Memorial Day
Circle House Coffee - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: Circle House is offering BOGO empanadas every Monday in May. So, this is your last chance at scarfing two empanadas for the price of one.
When: May 27
One90 Smoked Meats - Dallas, Texas
The deal: Order in-store to get 20% off all packaged meats, whether you're picking up salmon or brisket, smoked tenderloiin or turkey.
When: May 25-26
Other Food Deals Available on Memorial Day
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a bonus card worth $10 for free. The bonus card will be valid June 18 through August 21.
When: Through June 17
Subway
The deal: Every order of a Fresh Fit for Kids meal -- three-inch sub, fruit, and juice box -- will come with a voucher for a free ticket to see Aladdin in theaters.
When: Through June 27
Firehouse Subs
The deal: When you order catering from Firehouse and get two deluxe platters, you'll get a free cookie platter for your troubles.
When: Through June 16
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: The pizza shop has extended its margarita promo. Grab a Sauza margarita for just $2 every day.
When: Ongoing
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. You're two-thirds of the way to lunch already.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Get your favorite sauces ready. When you sign up for the Arby's email newsletter, you'll get a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
More Memorial Day Food Deals?
