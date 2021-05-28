Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Memorial Day
The holiday might bring to mind images of grilling, but there are a lot of deals you can snag as well.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the US. The sun might not agree, but it's when we start thinking about how we savor every bit of sunlight being offered before winter starts creeping up on us again.
To celebrate the weekend which is often marked by cookouts and grilling, restaurants across the country are offering specials that will help fill in the gaps between times when you're firing up the grill. You'll find food deals -- in addition to the many Memorial Day sales taking place -- at chain restaurants and local favorites, including XXXX.
Here are the best food deals you're going to find this Memorial Day weekend.
Free Food on Memorial DayThe Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Get a free beverage with the purchase of a regular-size latte or Ice Blended drink.
When: May 29-31, 2 pm to close
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Shake Shack
The deal: Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19.
When: May 21 - June 12
Food Deals on Memorial DayPapa John's
The deal: To promote its new Parmesean Crusted Papdia, Papa John's is offering 25% off your entire order. Use the code "PARMCRUSTED."
When: Through June 1
TGI Fridays
The deal: Take 25% off any Family Meal Bundle.
When: May 28-31
Casey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Get two large, one-topping pizzas for $20.
When: May 27-31
Abuelo's
The deal: The American Flag Margarita will run you just $8.95 over the weekend.
When: May 27-31
Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $3 reward for a future visit when you order through the new Yogurtland mobile app and spend at least $15 on anything but gift cards.
When: May 28-31
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "ONLINE10." There's a max of a $100 order, though and you can't use it on alcohol or gift cards.
When: Through June 6
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
HelloFresh
The deal: Get 12 free meals across four boxes and free shipping when you drop in the code "HFSUMMER12."
When: Through May 31
Factor
The deal: The meal service kit provider is offering $90 off your first three boxes with the code "SUMMER90."
When: Through May 31
Dylan's Candy Bar
The deal: Take 20% off your candy purchase through the weekend with the code "MDW20." You can also get free shipping on any order of at least $50.
When: Through May 31
Purely Elizabeth
The deal: Instead of grabbing granola at the grocery store, order online and you can get Purely Elizabeth's granola for just $5.
When: Through May 31
Cannonball Wine
The deal: Take 10% off your online wine order with the code "SHAREASPLASH10."
When: Through May 31
Windsor Vineyards
The deal: If you order at least two bottles, you can take 25% off everything on the site.
When: Through May 31
Kendall-Jackson Wines
The deal: Take 20% off an order of at least six bottles with the code "KJWINE21."
When: Through May 31
Bulletproof
The deal: Get 25% on more than 30 of Bulletproof's products, like its pre-packaged coffees.
When: Through May 31
Super Coffee
The deal: Take 20% off orders of Super Coffee's Summer Bundles.
When: Through May 31
Health-Ade
The deal: Get Kombucha and more for 25% off your Health-Ade shipment. That discount is good on all products except for subscriptions. Use the code "GUT25."
When: May 28 - June 30
Food Deals for Veterans on Memorial DayFogo de Chao
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get 50% off their meal, plus 10% off the meal of up to three guests.
When: May 31
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Veterans, active-duty personnel, and first responders can take 20% off their tab on Memorial Day. You can also get its Wagyu Burger and Fries for just $7.99 if you order takeout or delivery. (Though, that's not available in Las Vegas.)
When: May 31
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on six warm chocolate chip cookies, six garlic knots, or an order of cheese sticks.
When: May 31
Metro Diner
The deal: Uniformed first responders, veterans, and active-duty military personnel can take 10% off a meal on Memorial Day.
When: May 31
Kona Grill
The deal: Veterans, military personnel, first responders, and any "front-line workers" (a label that includes healthcare workers, teachers, and "other essential workers") can take 20% off their check in-restaurant.
When: May 31
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Military service members can get 50% off an entrée with proof of service.
When: May 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Service members and first responders can take 10% off their order on Memorial Day and every day at Bonefish Grill.
When: Ongoing
Local Food Deals on Memorial DayJunior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
Gift Card Deals Available on Memorial DayChili's
The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.
When: Through June 27
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy $50 in gift cards online to get a $10 bonus card on the house.
When: Through July 18
First Watch
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31
When: Through June 20