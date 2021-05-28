Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Memorial Day

Here are the best food deals you're going to find this Memorial Day weekend.

To celebrate the weekend which is often marked by cookouts and grilling, restaurants across the country are offering specials that will help fill in the gaps between times when you're firing up the grill. You'll find food deals -- in addition to the many Memorial Day sales taking place -- at chain restaurants and local favorites, including XXXX.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the US. The sun might not agree, but it's when we start thinking about how we savor every bit of sunlight being offered before winter starts creeping up on us again.

Shake Shack The deal: Get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich if you order in-store and show proof that you've been vaccinated against Covid-19. When: May 21 - June 12

Krispy Kreme The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year. When: Through December 31

Get a free beverage with the purchase of a regular-size latte or Ice Blended drink.May 29-31, 2 pm to close

Food Deals on Memorial Day

To promote its new Parmesean Crusted Papdia, Papa John's is offering 25% off your entire order. Use the code "PARMCRUSTED.": Through June 1

TGI Fridays

The deal: Take 25% off any Family Meal Bundle.

When: May 28-31

Casey's

The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.

When: Through May 31

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Get two large, one-topping pizzas for $20.

When: May 27-31

Abuelo's

The deal: The American Flag Margarita will run you just $8.95 over the weekend.

When: May 27-31

Yogurtland

The deal: Get a $3 reward for a future visit when you order through the new Yogurtland mobile app and spend at least $15 on anything but gift cards.

When: May 28-31

Cracker Barrel

The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "ONLINE10." There's a max of a $100 order, though and you can't use it on alcohol or gift cards.

When: Through June 6

Crook & Marker

The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.

When: Through May 31

HelloFresh

The deal: Get 12 free meals across four boxes and free shipping when you drop in the code "HFSUMMER12."

When: Through May 31

Factor

The deal: The meal service kit provider is offering $90 off your first three boxes with the code "SUMMER90."

When: Through May 31

Dylan's Candy Bar

The deal: Take 20% off your candy purchase through the weekend with the code "MDW20." You can also get free shipping on any order of at least $50.

When: Through May 31

Purely Elizabeth

The deal: Instead of grabbing granola at the grocery store, order online and you can get Purely Elizabeth's granola for just $5.

When: Through May 31

Cannonball Wine

The deal: Take 10% off your online wine order with the code "SHAREASPLASH10."

When: Through May 31

Windsor Vineyards

The deal: If you order at least two bottles, you can take 25% off everything on the site.

When: Through May 31

Kendall-Jackson Wines

The deal: Take 20% off an order of at least six bottles with the code "KJWINE21."

When: Through May 31

Bulletproof

The deal: Get 25% on more than 30 of Bulletproof's products, like its pre-packaged coffees.

When: Through May 31

Super Coffee

The deal: Take 20% off orders of Super Coffee's Summer Bundles.

When: Through May 31

Health-Ade

The deal: Get Kombucha and more for 25% off your Health-Ade shipment. That discount is good on all products except for subscriptions. Use the code "GUT25."

When: May 28 - June 30