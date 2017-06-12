News

This Kid Braves a Mega Brain Freeze for Icee Chugging Supremacy

Published On 06/12/2017

One brave child has become a PSA for the dumb things you might consider doing during this first summer heat wave. You might be tempted to place your mouth under a soft-serve dispenser or see how many ice cubes your mouth can hold. But no! Don't do it! Heed this young man's warning. 

In a cruel contest at a minor league baseball game, the Memphis Redbirds invited two children to an Icee-chugging contest that was very obviously going to end with at least one kid holding his or her temples in pain. That's exactly what happened to the champ. 

In the video above, he hits the Icee hard as time winds down. The sweet taste of victory is quickly replaced by a world of very visible pain. Someone should have given that poor child a lesson on the perils of brain freeze.

Ice cream headaches are caused by cold stimuli hitting the roof of your mouth, leaving you with constricted capillaries, according to a 2012 study published in The FASEB Journal. This might happen when you consume something cold and wonderful like ice cream or Icees. The rapid temperature change near sensitive nerves causes the pain, and it can be cured by warming the roof of your mouth. 

The boy here could have tried drinking a glass of warm water or just pressing his tongue on the roof of his mouth to warm the palate. But that's not what happened at all. Thanks for the reminder that brain freezes suck, brave soul.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

