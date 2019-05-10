This Video of Two New Jersey Dudes Narrating a Backyard Bear Brawl Is a Masterpiece

Oprah, David Attenborough, Morgan Freeman, James Earl Jones -- they're all master narrators that add a certain gravitas to every project. However, none of them could possibly match the brilliant voiceover work of a father and son in New Jersey watching two black bears brawl in one of their backyards.
The clip of the beastly furry foes battling one another seems pretty standard "bears will be bears" fare caught on camera. That is, until you turn up the volume. The two guys watching the scene have some thoughts, and they deliver a truly wonderful expletive-filled play-by-play as only a pair of dudes with thick Jersey accents can. The encounter is brief, but the story arc is all there, complete with a beginning ("Look at those sons of bitches"), middle ("Holy shit"), and end ("I'm comin'... Fuck that, I'm comin' in.")
Corey Bale, the younger man whose voice is featured in the video, filmed the incident outside his home in Frankford Township, New Jersey and told NJ.com that he thinks the skirmish between the two male bears started over a female bear hiding behind his shed. He explained that he could hear the animals' jaws smacking against one another before he retreated to the safety of his home. Things apparently got pretty intense, and he later found chunks of bear hair covered in blood scattered around his backyard.
The entire scene is highly watchable (since Bale posted the video last Friday, it's racked up over 520,000 views). It's still unclear if the father-son team has booked any further voiceover work, though.
h/t Gothamist
