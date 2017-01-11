Men Satisfied With Their Penis Size Have More Sex And a Surprising Number Are Satisfied

While women face far more scrutiny about their appearance, men aren't immune from it. From small penis jokes to dad bods, there's plenty of body shaming out there to make men feel inadequate. Fortunately, and in opposition to stereotypes, a new study says most men are completely happy with their genitals.

The study reports that 86 percent of American men are totally happy with the size and appearance of their penis and testicles. High five, American men, for not letting bad sitcom humor make you feel like you're not good enough. 64 percent of the nearly 4,000 men surveyed reported be highly satisfied with the shape of their nethers, and 61 percent were highly satisfied with the girth of their erect penis. (Maybe they heard what the actual average penis length is.)