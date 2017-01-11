Men Satisfied With Their Penis Size Have More Sex And a Surprising Number Are Satisfied

While women face far more scrutiny about their appearance, men aren't immune from it. From small penis jokes to dad bods, there's plenty of body shaming out there to make men feel inadequate. Fortunately, and in opposition to stereotypes, a new study says most men are completely happy with their genitals.
The study reports that 86 percent of American men are totally happy with the size and appearance of their penis and testicles. High five, American men, for not letting bad sitcom humor make you feel like you're not good enough. 64 percent of the nearly 4,000 men surveyed reported be highly satisfied with the shape of their nethers, and 61 percent were highly satisfied with the girth of their erect penis. (Maybe they heard what the actual average penis length is.)
Published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, the study looked to characterize men's satisfaction with the genitals using The Index of Male Genital Image (IMGI), with an eye toward "psychosocial and sexual health."
Interestingly, men who report displeasure with their frank and beans were less likely to report being sexually active. 73.5 percent of dissatisfied men reported being sexually active versus 86.3 percent of men who were satisfied with their penis. The researchers report that no demographic characteristics were associated with dissatisfaction.
Unfortunately, the study was self-reported, so it doesn't give a good idea of why dissatisfied men were dissatisfied, so it doesn't hold secrets to corrective action. But to the vast majority of men who are satisfied and having lots of sex, hats off.