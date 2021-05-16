Mercury Is at Its Greatest Elongation, so It's a Great Night To Look For the Planet

It's a great month to be out looking for Mercury. It's relatively bright and high in the sky for most of the month.

On the night of May 16, Mercury will be at its greatest elongation east of sunset, which, for stargazers, means that Mercury will be at its highest point in the sky for the month. It won't be at one of its greatest elongations again until July 5, and won't be this high in the sky again until September 13, per In the Sky.

That's notable because Mercury doesn't ever get too high in the sky due to its positioning between us and the sun. Mercury is probably the trickiest of the naked-eye planets to spot because of this. It's always pretty close to the sun from our perspective, sitting in the sun's haze around either sunrise or sunset. It can be difficult to spot because if you look too soon, it may not have emerged from the sun's glow. If you look too late, it will have followed the sun below the horizon.

Right now, Mercury is visible just as it starts to get dark. About an hour after sunset is a good time to look for the planet, according to EarthSky. Many stargazers recommend using binoculars when looking for Mercury. Though, be sure you're not pointing your binoculars at the sun, which can cause eye damage.

You'll find it in the western sky, sitting just above Venus, which is starting to emerge as an "evening star" again. As Thrillist noted last week, you can also see Mars high above those two planets. Though, Mercury isn't in the sky very long after sunset, and Mars isn't as very bright at the moment. So, they may be ships passing in the night rather than shining brightly simultaneously. If Mars is too dim to pick out like you might have last fall when it was brilliant, you'll find it just below Pollux and Castor, the two "heads" of the constellation Gemini.