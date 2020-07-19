You Can See Five Planets & a Comet With the Naked Eye Through the End of the Month

In your everyday life, the solar system isn't quite the highly detailed diorama your elementary school teacher had hanging from the ceiling. (Also, you know, sorry about Pluto.) But with some careful planning, you could see five planets (six if you want to be cheeky and include Earth) in a single night, and you can do it right now.

There are only five planets visible with the naked eye, and they all happen to be up right now. In a couple of days after the new moon on July 20, you'll also be able to throw in the moon. In addition to those five planets and the moon, Comet NEOWISE is still visible and a complete delight to see just after sunset each night.

Jupiter and Venus are the two brightest planets, and you've almost certainly seen them many times. Both planets shined at their brightest for any night this year earlier this month. Jupiter hit opposition on July 13. Saturn will hit its brightest point for the year on July 20. All three are currently close to the brightest you're able to see them in 2020. You can see both Jupiter and Saturn all night long. They'll be visible as soon as the sky gets dark.