See Mercury, Venus, Mars & the Moon Lined Up Together The Next Few Nights

May has not been short on opportunities to see beautiful sights in the night sky. Over the next couple of nights, you'll get yet another chance to marvel at the cosmos as Mercury, Mars, Venus, and the moon are all simultaneously visible after dusk.

On the nights of May 13-15, you can spot all three planets and the moon in a relatively close formation in the western sky just after sunset. It's a rare opportunity to see all of the inner planets and the moon at the same time. Though, to be fair, one of the inner planets is Earth and, if you have your eyes open, that one is kind of hard to miss.

Less easy to spot are Venus, Mars, and, particularly, Mercury. As we've noted before, May is a good month for viewing Mercury. Due to our positioning in the solar system, Mercury can be a little tricky to spot. It's always near the sun and never rises too high above the horizon. It is often lost in the sun's light during the brief period it's above the horizon just before sunrise or after sunset.