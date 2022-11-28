Merriam-Webster's 2022 Word of the Year Was Inspired the Worst Person You Know

For 2022, "Gaslighting" has been named the year's word. According to Merriam-Webster , there was a 1740% increase in the search for the definition of the word. Merriam-Webster defines Gaslighting as: "The act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage."

There were a lot of interesting contenders for Merriam-Webster's 2022 Word of the Year , including "Sentient" and "Loamy." But the choice this year feels all too fitting for a time when a man who drinks caffeine-free Diet Coke owns one of the largest social media platforms in the world and insists he's a genius. And no, the word isn't "Oligarch," though that was also a finalist.

Sound familiar? On the interpersonal level, gaslighting is common in abusive relationships—the word's current meaning comes from the title of a 1938 play about a man who tries to make his wife believe that his wife is going insane. In this use, Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting as "psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."

The more abbreviated version of the definition is broader to include its uses in the context of fake news, misinformation, artificial intelligence, and deep fakes. In this way, gaslighting is considered in both the political and personal contexts, according to Merriam-Webster.

"In recent years, with the vast increase in channels and technologies used to mislead, gaslighting has become the favored word for the perception of deception," Merriam-Webster shared in a statement. "This is why (trust us!) it has earned its place as our Word of the Year."