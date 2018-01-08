Meryl Streep Fails an Oscar Quiz About Herself on 'Kimmel'

One night removed from the Golden Globes, and Jimmy Kimmel is already grilling Meryl Streep about the Oscars.
On Monday's show, Kimmel, who will host this year's Academy Awards, gave Streep an Oscars quiz about herself. Streep has been nominated for a record 20 Oscars in acting categories. Katherine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson come closest to her mark with 12 apiece. (Hepburn holds the record for most wins with four. Streep has won three times, for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, and The Iron Lady.)
Streep was given 60 seconds to name all 20 films for which she has been nominated. She doesn't even come close. She gets a late start, but only manages to name five, and can't come up with her first nomination when Kimmel presses her. (Though she does guess A Cry in the Dark and Kimmel says she wasn't nominated for that. She was.)
If you're you're playing along at home, here's the complete list:
The Deer Hunter (1978)
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)
Sophie's Choice (1982)
Silkwood (1983)
Out of Africa (1985)
Ironweed (1987)
A Cry in the Dark (1988)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
One True Thing (1998)
Music of the Heart (1999)
Adaptation. (2002)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Doubt (2008)
Julie and Julia (2009)
The Iron Lady (2011)
August: Osage County (2013)
Into the Woods (2014)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)
Unsurprisingly, Streep also has the most Golden Globe nominations at 31. She can probably be forgiven for not being that good at Meryl Streep trivia.
