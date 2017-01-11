Jimmy Fallon and Metallica Play 'Enter Sandman' on Classroom Instruments With The Roots

It might not reach the ridiculous heights of The Lonely Island doing "I'm on a Boat" on "Classroom Instruments," but this ranks among the show's best. (Though, let's be honest -- they should do these way more often and do them with more bands.)

Watch the video above and hope they wind up doing "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden to complete the late-night show absurd musical spectacle circuit.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.