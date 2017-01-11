News

Jimmy Fallon and Metallica Play 'Enter Sandman' on Classroom Instruments With The Roots

It's been a while since Jimmy Fallon and The Roots put together one of their "Classroom Instruments" performances that are always fun. Early on, when The Tonight Show started doing them, they were limited to major pop stars with current hits. Early guests included Carly Rae Jepsen, Robin Thicke, One Direction, and Meghan Trainor. They've branched out some, but this one is a whole different tone than they're normally striking.

Metallica stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and they were the guest on "Classroom Instruments." Along with Fallon and the Roots, Metallica played "Enter Sandman."

It might not reach the ridiculous heights of The Lonely Island doing "I'm on a Boat" on "Classroom Instruments," but this ranks among the show's best. (Though, let's be honest -- they should do these way more often and do them with more bands.)

Watch the video above and hope they wind up doing "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden to complete the late-night show absurd musical spectacle circuit. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

