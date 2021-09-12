Kimmel Had Metallica Read Brutal 1-Star Reviews of The 'Black Album'

Metallica has been around a long time. It's the 30th anniversary of the band's The Black Album, but they'd already been around long enough at that point that many fans thought they were betraying their thrash roots with the release. Nonetheless, it went on to sell more than 17 million copies and is considered by some to rank among the greatest rock albums of all time.

Still, the internet will make sure everyone's voice is heard, and there are always people who hate something others consider to be classic. As part of the album's anniversary and promotion for a new box set, Metallica made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the tradition of "Mean Tweets," Kimmel had the band acknowledge the haters. He asked them to read one-star reviews of the album.

The band didn't break out laughing like Larry David reading mean tweets about Kimmel, but they were good sports. Most of the reviews were brutal including lines like "This is by far one of the most loathsome crimes ever committed against music" and "I threw it off a bridge and watched a truck smash it."

One non-fan reviewed it by saying, "I have more respect for Michael Bolton than Metallica." Though, it's not clear if they're talking about Michael Bolton the singer or the one from Office Space. Or maybe they're just a really big fan of Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special.