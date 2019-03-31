An Insanely Bright Meteor Lit Up the Sky Over Florida This Weekend

There are many mysterious things that happen in Florida that defy explanation, but weirdly the terrifying fireball lighting up the sky was pretty easy to clear up. Why a man would bring an alligator with him on a beer run, on the other hand, defies any rational explanation.
But back to the fireball: It was confirmed by the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office as a meteor and recorded at around 11:52pm over Taylor County in Northern Florida on Saturday. The insanely bright light could also be seen in Georgia and South Carolina. Fox News reports that it was "so bright it was picked up on weather satellites that are typically used to track thunderstorms and lightning."
Important Paris Travel Tips You Need to Know
Thus far, there's no word on where it landed. Some residents speculated that it was an alien invasion, but the guy in the video at the top here simply yelled, "What the f*ck was that!?"
Well, it was a rock. If you need a refresher on the difference between a meteor, meteorite, and meteoroid, the chorus of this Joana Newsome song breaks it all down in rhyme. Alternatively, you could Facebook message your high school science teacher.
But the most magical part of this celestial event was probably in the guy's singing at the opening of the video above.
h/t Fox News, Sun Sentinel
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.