Meteor Showers Will Put on Stunning Shows in 2022. Here's How to See Them All.

Ideally, through some kind of unforeseen mystical art, every meteor shower would peak during the new moon, so that even the most tepid among them would be worth stepping out to watch. But that's never how this goes.

The moon might be one of the biggest obstacles to a great view of a meteor shower, as its light can hide meteors, especially fainter ones. That, unfortunately, is going to be something that will occur often this year, and something that may affect two displays that are usually the year's most exciting. Nonetheless, there are a lot of meteor showers in 2022 that will be worth the effort of going out to see.

Last year, Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office told Thrillist, "If I were a casual observer, the only two meteor showers I'd spend an effort looking at would be the Perseids and the Geminids. They're the only ones whose [rates of visible meteors per hour] are up there enough to keep people's attention." This year, both of those are going to land near a full moon, so you're not going to see 100+ meteors an hour with those in 2022. But there are still plenty of good reasons to go out and look up this year.

Here's what you can expect from some of this year's major meteor showers.