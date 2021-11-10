Here’s When & How to Watch This Month’s Stunning Meteor Showers
In addition to a lunar eclipse and planetary conjunctions, there are a pair of meteor showers you can enjoy in November.
Much like we saw in October, November has a couple of meteor showers that will hit their peak. Similar to those showers, November's displays aren't taking place under ideal conditions.
The Northern Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower will reach their peak night on consecutive weeks in mid-November. Neither will have a standout month, but it doesn't mean that you won't be able to spot shooting stars streaking across the night sky. Though, we are getting to the part of the year where it's time to bundle up when you go out stargazing.
Here's how you can find meteors in November.
The Northern Taurid Meteor Shower
The Northern Taurids will reach their peak the night of November 12 into the morning of November 13. Like the Southern Taurid meteor shower last month, you're not going to see a heck of a lot during the peak. The maximum rate of the Northern Taurids is about 3-5 meteors per hour. Though, it's not all bad news. The few meteors that do appear should be quite bright.
The Northern Taurids are a long-running shower created by Comet 2P/Encke, so there's a chance to see meteors from it from October 20 through December 10. Its bright meteors might crop up when you're out looking for other stargazing events this month. But, again, the peak is when the most meteors appear, and you're hoping to see a few an hour at most.
The Leonid Meteor Shower
The Leonids are up next, hitting their peak the night of November 16 into the morning of November 17. The display is capable of producing about 10 meteors per hour, according to Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office.
Unfortunately, like many meteor showers in 2021, the Leonids are not going to be a must-see event. The full moon, which will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, arrives on November 19. So, the meteors will be competing with the light of the moon. Cooke says that most of the meteors are going to be obscured due to light pollution from the moon. Outside of the peak night, some of the meteors created by the debris from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle will be visible through December 2, per Space.com.
Tips for Watching Meteor Showers
To get the best view of a meteor shower, get out under dark skies. Get as far from the light pollution of cities as possible. The light pollution can extend for a surprisingly long way outside the city limits. A truly dark sky will give you the best chance of seeing as many meteors as possible. (That's why the light of the moon can interfere with your meteor hunting as well.) This light pollution map can help you track down the darkest skies in your area.
Also, you should plan on being outside for a little while. It can take a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. If you're going to take the time to go out, avoid using lights or staring at your phone, which can reset your night vision. The exception is a red light. If you have a red light headlamp or flashlight, those can preserve your night vision while also helping to ensure you don't trip and fall in the dark.
You can look anywhere in the sky to find meteors. Lean back so your field of vision envelops as much of the sky as possible. The meteors can streak across any point in the sky, but they will appear to be moving away from the shower's radiant. For the Northern Taurids, the radiant is in the constellation Taurus the Bull. During the Leonids, you'll find the radiant in the constellation Leo. Though, you don't need to look right at the radiant. The meteors will be streaking away from that point.
Even if the November meteor showers aren't going to reach the heights of the Perseids or Geminids, but there's a lot to see in November. You can make plans around some of the beautiful planetary conjunctions early in the month of the long partial lunar eclipse you'll find the night of November 19. It's a great month to get out and enjoy the night sky.
