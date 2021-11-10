Here’s When & How to Watch This Month’s Stunning Meteor Showers

Tips for Watching Meteor Showers

To get the best view of a meteor shower, get out under dark skies. Get as far from the light pollution of cities as possible. The light pollution can extend for a surprisingly long way outside the city limits. A truly dark sky will give you the best chance of seeing as many meteors as possible. (That's why the light of the moon can interfere with your meteor hunting as well.) This light pollution map can help you track down the darkest skies in your area.

Also, you should plan on being outside for a little while. It can take a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. If you're going to take the time to go out, avoid using lights or staring at your phone, which can reset your night vision. The exception is a red light. If you have a red light headlamp or flashlight, those can preserve your night vision while also helping to ensure you don't trip and fall in the dark.

You can look anywhere in the sky to find meteors. Lean back so your field of vision envelops as much of the sky as possible. The meteors can streak across any point in the sky, but they will appear to be moving away from the shower's radiant. For the Northern Taurids, the radiant is in the constellation Taurus the Bull. During the Leonids, you'll find the radiant in the constellation Leo. Though, you don't need to look right at the radiant. The meteors will be streaking away from that point.

Even if the November meteor showers aren't going to reach the heights of the Perseids or Geminids, but there's a lot to see in November. You can make plans around some of the beautiful planetary conjunctions early in the month of the long partial lunar eclipse you'll find the night of November 19. It's a great month to get out and enjoy the night sky.