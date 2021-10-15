Don’t Miss October's Beautiful Meteors. Here’s How to See Them

Tips for Watching a Meteor Shower

to get the best view of a meteor shower, you need to get yourself out under dark skies. That means you need to get far from the light pollution of cities, which can extend for a long way outside the city limits. A truly dark sky will give you the best chance of seeing as many meteors as possible. This light pollution map can help you track down the darkest skies in your area.

Also, you should plan on being outside for a little while. It can take quite a while for your eyes to fully adjust to the darkness. If you're going to take the time to go out, you should avoid using lights or staring at your phone, which can reset your night vision. The exception is red lights. If you have a red light headlamp or flashlight, which is great to use when heading out stargazing.

You can look anywhere in the sky to find meteors. Though, it is advisable to lean back so your field of vision envelops as much of the sky as possible. The meteors can streak across any point in the sky, but they will appear to be moving away from the shower's radiant. For the Orionids, that's the bright star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion. For the Southern Taurids, that's the constellation Taurus the Bull. But you don't have to stare at that point, because they'll be streaking away from there.

There's a lot to see in the night sky this month, with great views of Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus early in the evening and Mercury making a brief appearance in the morning. There's a lot to see up in the sky, and if you're lucky, you'll catch some meteors while you're out hunting for shooting stars.