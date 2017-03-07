Weatherman Is Speechless When Kid Runs On-Camera and Farts at Him

On The Office, Michael Scott's go-to during improv class was to tell his fellow improv-ers he had a gun, even when he was specifically instructed not to. It turns out his improvisational toolkit may be larger than that of meteorologist Patrick Ellis from Mississippi's WLBT.
In the middle of delivering Saturday's weather, a child jumps onto the screen bellowing all kinds of insanity at Ellis. While the weatherman didn't lose his composure, he wasn't really sure what to do. "We've got a little bit of, uh, interesting things going on right now," he said as the child appears to direct a fart at the meteorologist's knees.
Yup, you read that right. "Directs a fart." The potential fart would appear to be corroborated by Ellis on Facebook, who shared the video while noting, "All I'm going to say is watch out for the 'toots' across central Mississippi."
It's hard to top that moment, but the child does do an Arrested Development-worthy chicken impression just prior to changing Mississippi's wind pattern. After a bit of confusion, another adult runs on-screen and grabs the kid, but not before a star was born.
So, if you were wondering what was up with the weather over the weekend, Mississippi was full of farts.
