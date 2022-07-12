Yup, There Are Fries on This Chain's New 'Pittsburgh-Style' Salad

Pittsburgh is a good city. That's not just because of its pro sports teams' commitment to a unified color scheme. There are a lot of good things in there, including the city's love of piling fries on its sandwiches and, well, anything else that can be eaten.

Metro Diner feels similarly. It loves a nice pile of fries atop some veg. It has just brought back its Pittsburgh-style salad, which, yes, has French fries piled on it. It also has steak. At this point, we can debate whether this is a salad or something else like a "bowl" or a Pittsburgh-style steak sandwich, 86 the bun.

Whatever you want to call it, the menu calls it the Pittsburgh Steak Salad, and it had a brief stint on the Metro Diner menu years ago when it made an appearance on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Now, it's back in time for National French Fries Day on July 13 and the diner chain's 30th anniversary.

The plate starts with a garden salad, which gets topped with French fries, steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing.

A representative tells Thrillist that it's not going to be around for long, even if you, half the Instagram accounts you follow, and Guy Fieri love it. It'll only be on the menu until August 21.