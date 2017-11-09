Roundtrip Flights to Mexico City As Low As $200 From All Over the U.S.

To say that a city is having a "moment" is painfully cliché, but the truth is that it's probably the best way to describe the sort of attention Mexico City's been receiving lately. It seems like every last travel site -- including the one you're reading -- has made its case for why you should get your butt to the sprawling Mexican capital tout suite. And while it may still be reeling from the catastrophic recent earthquake, it's safe to visit -- in fact, helping support the local economy is critical now more than ever. Luckily, now's a great time to book a trip, because there are crazy-good deals on roundtrip flights to CDMX from all over the United States at the moment.
This mammoth sale, which was initially spotted by the team at Scott's Cheap Flights, boasts roundtrip fares as low as $200 for travel between now and next June. You can score great deals from dozens of major cities, but current standouts according to a preliminary Google Flights search include $195 nonstop flights from Orlando in February, $216 nonstop flights from Houston in April, as well as $264 nonstop flights from Chicago and $248 nonstop flights from NYC throughout the winter and spring. There are also a slew of under-$300 direct flights from Los Angeles and Washington, DC to be had between now and late spring of 2018. The deals aren't limited to a particular airline, either -- they seem to be available on several major carriers.
Considering it's easy to experience the height of Mexico City's world-class dining and nightlife on a serious budget, being able to score a cheap flight there would only sweeten the deal for your bank account. Then again, you'll want to act fast since there's no telling when the prices may shoot back up -- according to the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, many of these flights typically cost around $500.
