This New Hotel in the Heart of Mexico City's Condesa Is a Historic Beauty

A brand new hotel in Mexico City just opened its doors, and it is centered in the heart of Condesa, the neighborhood filled with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. Andaz Mexico City Condesa is the second Andaz-branded hotel in Mexico, and the second hotel will offer everything from a spa to a pet-friendly hideaway. "Condesa is the perfect neighborhood to debut the Andaz brand in Mexico City," said Analia Capurro, general manager, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, in a statement. "Expressions of personal style and creative spirit are at the core of the Andaz ethos – characteristics that Condesa also embodies. Every detail of the hotel was thoughtfully curated to add to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and inspire a fresh perspective of Mexico City."

The hotel was designed by architect José Luis Benlliure Galán, who is widely credited for bringing the Art Deco style to Mexico City, according to a statement shared by Hyatt, the managing company. The Art Deco influence can be seen throughout the hotel, and the entire space is decorated with bright colors, and stylistic elements that reference the Condesa neighborhood's rich history. There will be 213 guest rooms, and all of them will come with a record player. The hotel lobby will have a curated vinyl collection library, so you'll be able to listen to a rotating cast of tunes throughout your stay. A rooftop restaurant, beer garden, rooftop pool, spa, and a matcha cafe round out the offerings at this hotel. Right now, you can score 20% off bookings made through December 31, 2023 as part of its grand opening. You can explore the hotel and make a reservation at Hyatt.com.

