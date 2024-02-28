The U.S. Has a New Warning for Tourists Traveling to Mexico

Spring breakers, this one’s for you. The US government wants you to keep in mind a thing or two if you’re heading to Mexico for your beloved spring travels this year. You know, just to make sure you stay safe.

It’s nothing super new, but it’s still very important information that US citizens should memorize or, at the very least, read twice before they head over to Mexico. In a new announcement shared to its website this week, the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico is advising travelers to travel smart and be informed while they make their spring break trip in the country, and they should keep into account a few key factors.

Among them is the fact that crime—including violent crime—can happen anywhere, and popular tourist destinations aren’t excluded. The advisory is also reminding travelers about the risks associated with drugs, unregulated alcohol, pharmaceuticals, sexual assault, and guns and ammunition, among others. You can find the entire list right here.

In these regards, US officials are advising US travelers to Mexico to take some important actions to prevent incidents. Those include reading the State Department's active travel advisory for Mexico—which was last updated in August 2023 and currently lists six states under a "do not travel" warning and seven under a "reconsider travel" warning—and its country information page for details on travel as well as entry requirements.

Travelers to Mexico are also being advised to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for updated information on safety conditions throughout the country. More warning-specific advice and information—including what to do to drink safely and avoid unwanted drugs—can be found on the safety alert page itself, which you can read right here.