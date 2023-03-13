One State Just Issued Its Own Mexico Travel Warning

In light of the recent and tragic events that involved Americans in Matamoros—a Mexican city close to the Texas border—the Texas Department of Public Safety is now urging residents of the state to not travel to the popular spring break destination country.

"Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," DPS Director Steven McCraw said in an official statement. "We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there, we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time."

Matamoros belongs to the province of Tamaulipas, which was recently listed under the "Do Not Travel" category in the most recent US State Department travel advisory. The State Department states that tourist hotspots including Cabo San Lucas, Mexico City, and Cancún do not pose the same level of threat, and the department's travel advisory lists them all under the "Exercise Increased Caution" warning level. As NPR points out, that is the same advisory that is currently in place for many countries across Western Europe, including France and the UK.

If you do, however, decide to travel to Mexico, there are a few things you should consider according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. In addition to regularly checking the latest warnings, American travelers are strongly encouraged to register with the nearest US Embassy or Consulate before departure.

While not all regions are listed under the "Do Not Travel" advisory, the Texas DPS is suggesting all travelers postpone or cancel their trips to Mexico at this time.

Read all the up-to-date details about the Mexico travel warning right here.