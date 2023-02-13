Here's What to Know About the Mexico Travel Warning

Traveling to Mexico is far from ideal right now, according to the US government. In addition to a Cancun travel warning that remains in place, the State Department has issued several other restrictions for US citizens that are especially timely as the spring break travel season approaches.

While the Cancun travel warning is due to recent conflicts between taxi and Uber drivers, these broader warnings are a consequence of much more dangerous situations in the country, including criminal organization activity and violent crimes.

"Transnational criminal organizations compete in the border area to establish narco-trafficking and human smuggling routes," the Department wrote in its advisory. "Violent crime and gang activity are common. Travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations."

Specifically, the State Department placed "do not travel" restrictions on six Mexican states, while it deemed another 25 states to be worthy of a "reconsider" or "exercise extreme precaution" designation. The only two Mexican states that remain free from these latest restrictions are Campeche and Yucatan, which are home to some of the country's most touristic areas and attractions, including Chichen Itza.

These are the states on which the State Department has placed a "do not travel" restriction, its strongest warning:

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacan

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

These are the states on which the Department has placed a "reconsider travel" restriction:

Baja California

Chihuahua

Durango

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Morelos

Sonora

US citizens should "exercise increased caution" when traveling to these states:

Aguascalientes

Baja California Sur

Chiapas

Coahuila

Hidalgo

Mexico City

Mexico State

Nayarit

Nuevo Leon

Oaxaca

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosi

Tabasco

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Those wishing to visit Mexico regardless can do so, but should keep some recommendations in mind to avoid being caught up in potentially dangerous situations. The State Department is advising travelers to avoid traveling between cities after dark and to not hail taxis on the street. Avoiding solo travel is also among the recommendations.

Additionally, for increased safety, travelers are encouraged to download the Department's app and to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows US citizens to receive security updates from the nearest US Embassy or consulate when abroad.