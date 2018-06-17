Entertainment

Mexico Celebrated a World Cup Goal so Hard It Registered as an Earthquake

You've probably heard by now that HOLY SHIT MEXICO BEAT GERMANY IN THE WORLD CUP. In fact, even the Earth itself has heard all about it.

SIMMSA, a "seismic monitoring network"  run by the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research in Mexico City, says that the celebration of Hirving Lozano's game-winning goal was so huge that it triggered two of the city's earthquake sensors. 

Here's an image it posted of the actual seismic readings:

"The #earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially," the tweet explained, suggesting that the "massive jumps" in reaction to the goal might have triggered the readings.

It's lucky for the city's infrastructure that this was the first and only goal of the match.

