This Las Vegas Scavenger Hunt Has a $15,000 Cash Grand Prize and 100 More Ways to Win

Starting today and through July 11, you can participate in a mega scavenger hunt sponsored by MGM Resorts' new loyalty program MGM Rewards. Participating allows you to win one of 100 prizes, including a Las Vegas Grand Prize that seems cinematic.

The Grand Prize winner will get to take a guest and fly with Usher to Las Vegas on a private jet (yes, the Usher of "Confessions Part II" fame), two VIP passes to Usher's new residency show at Park MGM's Dolby Theater, an automatic upgrade to the highest tier in MGM Rewards program, credits for a cruise, hotel stay and dining in Las Vegas, a three-night stay in the Strip-view Penthouse at Aria Sky Suites, a golf lesson with a PGA or LPGA player at Shadow Creek, a cooking experience with an MGM celebrity chef, and last but not least, a $15,000 cash prize. And yes, that is all included in the Grand Prize.

There are other prizes that are pretty impressive too. One winner will have the opportunity to win a three-night stay at Gila River Resort & Casino – Wild Horse Pass in Arizona for Super Bowl weekend. You'll also get up to $1,000 for roundtrip airfare to Arizona, two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl, and $7,500 in cash. Nine winners will win top-tier status in the MGM rewards program, a $1,200 hotel voucher for a room at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas, and a cruise valued at up to $3,000 on Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises. There are additional prizes for MLB and NHL games, more VIP tickets for Usher's residency, and more ways to stay in Vegas on MGM's dime. You can check out the complete list of prizes here.

Now, after you've heard what you can win, I'm betting you are more than ready to hear how you can win. On the Las Vegas Strip, nine MGM properties will have QR codes hidden in plain sight. When you find a QR code, scan it, and you'll be led to the online entry page and make one sweepstakes entry. You can enter the sweepstakes up to six times per person. You can search for QR codes at the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, and Excalibur.

If you aren't in Las Vegas, keep an eye out for MGM Rewards commercials on TV. There will be unique QR codes hidden in ads airing nationwide and online. All winners will be notified soon after the contest closes on July 11.

To enter, you must be a resident of the United States and at least 21. You can find all the contest rules on the Wild Wild Quest website.