Miami Is Abdicating Its Spring Break Throne

As a girl from two (former) major spring break destinations in Florida—born in Daytona Beach, raised in Panama City Beach—I am intimately familiar with the chaos of spring break. It is a slice of the year that local businesses come to rely on, and locals largely hate. In times of yore, MTV and TRL would host major parties and concerts on these famed Florida beaches, while Trojan handed out beads and condoms to kegstanders and wet t-shirt contest participants. For weeks at a time, much of the beach would smell like piss and PBR and the only time of quiet would be the sunny hours between 8 am and noon.

Bth Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach took an aggressive stance against spring breakers throughout the 2000s and 2010s, eventually legislating away the features that made each destination for the cameras of Girls Gone Wild and Fox News’ Hannity.

But in Florida, as one spring break Goliath falls, another rises. The masses of liquored up college students will find a place to party. Soon Miami swallowed up the foot traffic of the former party epicenters. Throughout the pandemic, this wrought photos of overcrowded sections of South Beach—and Miami officials pushed back. In 2022, Miami Beach announced a curfew and has been escalating legislation to mitigate the partying that has occasionally resulted in violence. Critics of the policies say that much of the legislation was racially motivated—which would not be unheard of in Florida.

Now, Miami Beach is taking it beyond the law. In an ad released in early March, Miamians announced that they are “breaking up” with spring break. Much like a traditional break, the video starts with, “Hey, we need to talk.”