This Florida City Was Just Named the Food City of the Year

If you've ever been to Miami, you know that beyond the miles and miles of beautiful beaches and the troves of middle-aged men seeking co-ed mistresses, the place is chock-full of excellent food. From Cuban cafes to vegan fine dining and world-renowned ceviche, there's no shortage of places to have a great meal. And the surplus of excellent dining has not gone unnoticed—Bon Appétit recently named Greater Miami and Miami Beach the 2023 Food City of the Year.

"These recent recognitions by leading voices in the culinary space validate Greater Miami and Miami Beach's work and dedication to building and supporting a vibrant food and beverage community," said David Whitaker, president, and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Culinary tourism is a strong motivator for travel, and we remain incredibly thankful to the chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and event producers who have helped make our local hospitality industry one of the best in the world."

Miami has also received critical acclaim from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Awards, which are considered two of the most prestigious recognitions in the industry. According to the Visitors Bureau, in 2021 the city saw a 50% increase in food and gastro-tourism. The city offers everything from celebrity-owned restaurants to crave-worthy taco shops.

If you haven't made it down to South Florida yet, check out Thrillist's guide to the best places to eat in Miami right now and the ultimate Miami food bucket list. A major bonus? After you fill up on delicious food, you'll only be minutes away from white sandy beaches where you can bask in the sun. What could be better than that?