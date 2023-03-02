Marriott Bonvoy Can Get You a Ride on the Track with a Formula 1 Driver This Season

Whether you are planning a trip to attend Formula One 2023 races in Miami, Las Vegas, Monaco, or Montreal, there's a chance to have the most ultimate and exclusive experience at one of the races. First up, the Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy have announced 11 VIP Formula One experiences with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team that will happen for the Miami Grand Prix 2023.

These 11 experiences will be the first of many offered for F1 superfans in 2023. In order to get a chance at one of these opportunities, you'll have to bid your points earned from everyday activities and travel. A Marriott Bonvoy representative explained to Thrillist that in order to place a bid, "members must have the minimum amount of points to place a bid in order to enter."

The representative shared that there are numerous ways to earn points through Marriott Bonvoy, including through hotel stays, and also everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards, on Uber rides, dining out, and more.

Some of the experiences you'll have the chance to bid on include:

A lap around a race circuit in a high-performance Mercedes-AMG car driven by a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Driver.

A sleepover on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix.

An insider tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team factory in Brackley, UK where winners can see the cutting-edge facilities where more than 950 Mercedes team members work.

There will also be packages to bid on. The Ritz Carlton Ultimate Weekend packages available for the races in Miami, Montreal, and Mexico City will include VIP race access, hotel stays, spa treatments, and immersive dining experiences. Winning bidders will also get access to the Ritz Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge in Miami, Montreal, Singapore, Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Abu Dhabi.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect? Winning bidders will get to spend some quality time with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Mick Schumacher, Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff, and Team engineers. That will definitely beat watching the race on a TV at the bar.

"From Jeddah to Silverstone to the debut race in Las Vegas, we are thrilled to offer Marriott Bonvoy members the chance to experience a race weekend alongside the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team," said Jackie McAllister at Marriott International in a statement. "Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences will go live throughout the season, offering new ways for travelers to fuel their passion for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and motorsport."

You can view and bid on the Miami Grand Prix 2023 packages at moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Packages for other races will be added to the same site throughout the year.