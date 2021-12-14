Michael Jordan Is on the New Wheaties Box & Here's Where to Get It

Wheaties are iconic, less for the cereal (which is plenty good), and more for the infamous champions featured on its boxes. They are so special, in fact, that you can find those boxes selling on eBay for about $20 each.

The newest Wheaties box, the Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box, is part of the company's 100th anniversary and is one of the most special boxes released thus far. It is Jordan's 19th time on the box, which is more than any other athlete featured as a Wheaties champion.

"A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian, and entrepreneur," Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties, said in a press release.

For the collectors and enthusiasts out there, getting your hands on one of these limited-edition boxes might be a bit challenging. After less than one day on sale on the Wheaties website, the $25 box is already completely sold out. They are already popping up on eBay for $100 (the resale economy is brutal), so a collector's best bet is searching in your local grocery stores. The Michael Jordan boxes are available at stores nationwide, and at the very least, there is still some Wheaties merch available on the company's site, so there's no need to walk away completely empty-handed.

Happy hunting!