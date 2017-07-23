Michael Phelps Didn't Actually Race a Shark and People Are Upset

Did you hear Michael Phelps is going to race a great white shark? [High five.] Oooooohhh yeah. [Chest bump.] This will totally be the best television event since Pyramids Live: Secret Chambers Revealed! Right?
The Shark Week kick-off arrived Sunday, and it was not exactly what viewers expected.
Despite hopes for some wild contraption that allowed the shark and the Olympian to burst out of the blocks simultaneously, like some kind of aquatic rodeo, what viewers got was far more practical. The race was a simulation. The Shark Week team superimposed the shark into the video of Phelps swimming to create something a little more entertaining that just giving their times. But there was no in-water duel to be had.
The great white beat the 28-time Olympic medalist by two seconds. Phelps was also timed against a hammerhead and a reef shark. The hammerhead got the best of that match, but Phelps managed to log a better time than the reef shark.
The race proved that no person -- not even the world's greatest swimmer -- can escape the great white jaws of death, and no person can escape the disappointment of the internet.
Viewers thought it'd be a race in real time and the online disappointment was instant.
It was still fascinating to see some of Phelps's ability go up against a shark. Plus, the Shark Week launch might have turned Phelps into a meme for the second time in the last 365 days.
