This Guy Makes Insanely Huge and Heavy Swords Up to 6ft Long

Whether for decoration, a prop in a movie, or, uh, actual killing, most swords are created to serve some sort of function. The massive swords and other weapons maniacally created by a man who goes by Michaelcthulhu, however, are so stupidly huge that they likely fail to serve any practical purpose, besides maybe entertaining videos. In other words, they're absolutely fantastic.
As you can see in the video (shown above), the jumbo weapons measure up to 6ft long and can weigh as much as 100lbs, which makes them just a tad too big and heavy for you to even swing, unless you're the damn Hulk or one of your arms is much stronger than the other. In addition to sheer size, the swords also feature unique shapes, many of which were inspired by video game and anime characters. Almost all of them are insanely impractical and ridiculously huge for the hell of it. Oh, and for smashing/slicing the hell out of various objects, including tree stumps, water jugs, and ice blocks.
Michaelcthulhu builds each sword by hand, starting with huge chunks of metal that he painstakingly cuts, welds, and sharpens into the oversized cutlery. Depending on what you're looking for, finishing touches on the swords -- ornate handles and other decorations -- can take about a month for him to complete. That's right, you can actually order one of the massive blades for yourself, as all of his projects are private commissions arranged via social media direct messages, according to his responses to frequently asked questions posted to Reddit. Oh, and the price tags for the swords likely match their vast size.
The giant sword maker admits that he's usually booked with orders (and even back orders), so it's safe to say you'll likely have to wait a while before he can build one for you. You know, if for some reason you need a 6ft sword...
