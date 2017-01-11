This Michelin-Starred Restaurant Serves Food On iPads Instead of Plates

Besides a quick Instagram shot of the stunning dish you're about to eat, taking out your phone or other mobile device during dinner at a high-end, Michelin-starred restaurant is, well, probably discouraged. One such restaurant in San Francisco, however, is actually encouraging you to use an iPad during your meal -- as a plate, that is. Really.

Quince, an upscale tasting menu-only restaurant that boasts three Michelin stars, recently started serving a dish called "A Dog in Search of Gold," which comes served on the screen of an iPad Pro, according to a report by Eater. As Chef Michael Tusk explained in a Facebook post responding to the sudden media attention, the unconventional "plate" features a video of a Romagnolo dog hunting for and discovering a truffle with the food -- a white truffle fritter, salt roasted celeriac and roasted porcini mushroom, and crispy chestnut puree and roasted chestnut -- layered right on top.