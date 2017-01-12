Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Wrote Thank You Notes to Say Goodbye

Just one day after President Barack Obama's last major address as President of the United States, First Lady Michelle Obama stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to write some thank you notes. The First Lady was a game guest — as she was on "Carpool Karaoke" — joining in the standard goofy Fallon shenanigans. One of the segments included watching people record goodbye messages to her before she surprised them.

But most notably, she joined Fallon for his occasional "Thank You Notes" segment. The President made many tear-up Tuesday when he thanked Michelle and his daughters. Wednesday, Michelle responded with her own thank you note that involved calling him a "silver fox."