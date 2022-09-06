Michelob Ultra Celebrates Serena Williams' Career with Commemorative Cans

The commemorative beer cans are plastered in major title moments across Williams' career, including her biggest wins at the US Open , Australian Open, and Wimbledon. One design is said to celebrate her off-court success too, though the brand did not reveal specifics.

Serena Williams, who announced plans to "evolve away" from tennis earlier this year, took the final bow of her singles career in a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović at the US Open on Friday . To honor her historic run—which has included a whopping 23 Grand Slam wins—Michelob Ultra is releasing 100 limited-edition packs honoring the tennis icon.

To score the cans, fans can head over to Michelob Ultra's social channels, where the beer maker is giving away the custom packs. While each platform is handling the sweepstakes a little differently (i.e. you can retweet with hashtags on Twitter or reply in the comments on Instagram), you can read up on the rules and eligibility online. Naturally, you must be 21 years or older. The contest closes on September 10 at 11:59 pm.

Serena Williams announced her plans to retire just recently in an essay for Vogue, and while her US Open run ended earlier than many hoped, the tennis legend called each match at the tournament a "bonus" to her career.

And despite the bombshell news and announcement to move away from the sport, Williams wasn't quite as definitive about her retirement following Friday's match. "I don't think so, but you never know," she said of coming back. "I don't know."