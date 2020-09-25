You Can Land a Job That Pays $50K to Explore National Parks

We're all jonesing for a trip to a national park. With travel restricted as much as it has been this year, a road trip through the nation's most beautiful places is a delightful antithesis to, you know, sitting in your living room all day with a computer on your lap.

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is joining in the deluge of contests that offer a dream job, but are really still a contest. The company is looking for a new CEO, which is what so many of these gigs do: offering a mock executive position. This time, the gig is as Chief Exploration Officer. If you're the chosen one, you'll spend six months trekking through national parks in a camper van and getting paid handsomely for it.

If you're crowned the new mock-CEO of Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, you'll get a camper van to drive for six months through national parks while hiking, enjoying nature, and snapping pictures for the company. You'll get $50,000 plus expenses for things like the camper and gas. You can take the trip on your own or with a partner through Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Saguaro, and Big Bend.

You do not need to have experience running a company in order to apply. You just need to have a love for nature photography or videography, a love of nature at large, want to hike a whole lot, have a driver's license, and be at least 21 years old. You'll also have to be able to follow CDC guidance and NPS rules for traveling safely during a pandemic.