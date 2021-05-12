Michelob ULTRA Will Give You Free Beer for Working Out

Running isn't one of my preferred activities—unless, of course, we're using the word in the same sequence as beer. A beer run I'll do, a lap around the track not so much. But now you can literally get rewarded with a six-pack for working out, so it looks like I've gotta rethink my exercise goals.

Beginning May 12, Michelob ULTRA is kicking off its ULTRA Beer Run program that lets you trade in your hard work (i.e. miles run, planks, squats, etc.) for actual beer. Nothing hits like a cold post-run beer.

Here's how it works: You'll have to download the MyCooler app and sign up. Then you'll want to document your workout in some way—snag a post-workout selfie, screenshot your fitness app, provide a workout summary, whatever. Michelob ULTRA will then email you a $5 prepaid card that gets you booze from wherever you typically shop. It's that easy.