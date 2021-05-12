Michelob ULTRA Will Give You Free Beer for Working Out
If anything is going to get me to the gym...
Running isn't one of my preferred activities—unless, of course, we're using the word in the same sequence as beer. A beer run I'll do, a lap around the track not so much. But now you can literally get rewarded with a six-pack for working out, so it looks like I've gotta rethink my exercise goals.
Beginning May 12, Michelob ULTRA is kicking off its ULTRA Beer Run program that lets you trade in your hard work (i.e. miles run, planks, squats, etc.) for actual beer. Nothing hits like a cold post-run beer.
Here's how it works: You'll have to download the MyCooler app and sign up. Then you'll want to document your workout in some way—snag a post-workout selfie, screenshot your fitness app, provide a workout summary, whatever. Michelob ULTRA will then email you a $5 prepaid card that gets you booze from wherever you typically shop. It's that easy.
“Workouts that end with a ‘cheers’ are the best kind! As the world begins to safely reopen, Michelob ULTRA’s Beer Run looks forward to people being active together and rewarding them for doing so with a refreshing beer after a run or workout," vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques said in a press release. "At just 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, ULTRA is a perfect complement to an active lifestyle."
In addition, the beer maker will be hitting up popular running spots across New York and Chicago on Saturday May 15 to reward people for their sweat sessions IRL. You'll get beer and free swag. Where exactly those spots are at, we don't know. Guess you've just got to hit the ground running.