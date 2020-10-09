Michelob ULTRA Is Unleashing Its Own Hard Seltzer & the Flavors Are Next Level

I love White Claw as much as the next. The boozy bubble water basically pioneered the whole hard seltzer movement, but with more and more companies creating their own, I can't help but stray from the OG. There's only so much black cherry a girl can take. And now, Michelob ULTRA is jumping aboard the bandwagon with three all-new flavors.

Slated for a 2021 release, the brand's debut hard seltzer -- which will be the first USDA certified organic seltzer to hit the market -- boasts zero carbs, zero sugar, and 80 calories with a 4% ABV. It comes in cucumber lime, peachy pear, and my personal favorite, spicy pineapple.

Individual flavors of Michelob ULTRA seltzer will hit retailers by January 2021 and will be available later that year in a variety pack, the company reports.

"We are incredibly excited with the launch of Michelob ULTRA organic seltzer: the perfect choice for consumers looking for a premium organic seltzer option," vice president Ricardo Marques said in a statement. "We believe that Michelob ULTRA is uniquely placed to win in the seltzer segment not only because it’s one of the hottest brands in the country but also because it has unmatched equity as a high quality brand with consumers who like to have an active lifestyle."