This Hard Seltzer Maker Is Launching 4 New Tropical Flavors
All four new flavors are made with coconut water.
Michelob Ultra was late to the seltzer game, only just launching its inaugural flavors in early 2021. But now, the boozy bubbly water maker is making up for lost time with its latest collection.
The lineup of Essential hard seltzers is a bit of a departure from the brand's first attempt—this time, with coconut water at the heart of its ingredients. Aside from the fact that it's just that much more refreshing, it also makes Michelob Ultra's iteration the first nationally distributed USDA certified organic seltzer on the market with a real fruit juice and coconut water combo.
"We believe that Michelob ULTRA is uniquely positioned to win in the hard seltzer segment, not only because it's one of the hottest brands in the country, but also because it has unmatched equity as a high-quality brand," Global Vice President of Michelob Ultra Ricardo Marques said in a press release in 2021. "This is just the beginning of an exciting, action-packed year from Michelob ULTRA, and we couldn't be more excited."
Much like its original debut, though, Michelob has created flavor mashups that bring the tasting experience up a notch. The launch includes a Strawberry Guava, Berry Hibiscus, Blueberry Watermelon, and Kiwi Lime.
Each slim can includes just 90 calories and zero added sugar. The Essential Collection hits retailers nationwide beginning March 28, 2022, and joins Michelob Ultra's original three, Cucumber Lime, Peach Pear, and Spicy Pineapple, all of which have been touted as for "mature hard seltzer lovers." How could the latest launch be any different?