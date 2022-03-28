This Hard Seltzer Maker Is Launching 4 New Tropical Flavors

Michelob Ultra was late to the seltzer game, only just launching its inaugural flavors in early 2021. But now, the boozy bubbly water maker is making up for lost time with its latest collection.

The lineup of Essential hard seltzers is a bit of a departure from the brand's first attempt—this time, with coconut water at the heart of its ingredients. Aside from the fact that it's just that much more refreshing, it also makes Michelob Ultra's iteration the first nationally distributed USDA certified organic seltzer on the market with a real fruit juice and coconut water combo.

"We believe that Michelob ULTRA is uniquely positioned to win in the hard seltzer segment, not only because it's one of the hottest brands in the country, but also because it has unmatched equity as a high-quality brand," Global Vice President of Michelob Ultra Ricardo Marques said in a press release in 2021. "This is just the beginning of an exciting, action-packed year from Michelob ULTRA, and we couldn't be more excited."