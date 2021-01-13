Michelob Ultra’s Organic Hard Seltzer Hits Shelves This Month

Although clever drinkers have been adding spirits to sparkling water since time immemorial, the beverage market has only become saturated in proper hard seltzer over the last few years. There are so many takes that it seemed as though innovation in the category had stalled. But one mass-market seltzer slinger was bold enough to adjust its metaphorical translucent green visor, dab the sweat from its figurative brow, and say, let’s make this organic; why not.

Following the launch of its first organic beer in 2018, Michelob Ultra announced an organic hard seltzer collection last year, and the fruits of its labor are finally here.

"We're kicking off 2021 in a big way by bringing an innovative, first-of-its-kind organic option to the hard seltzer category for those who enjoy clean and refreshing flavors," Ricardo Marques, global vice president of Michelob ULTRA, said in a statement.

The new line’s intended audience is “mature hard seltzer lovers,” according to the release. Cucumber lime, spicy pineapple, and peach pear hard seltzers are available in single 25-ounce cans and 12 or 24-packs of 12-ounce cans. To achieve a USDA organic certification, consumer goods must fulfill a whole host of requirements detailed here.