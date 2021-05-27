Michelob Ultra Wants to Reunite You and Your Friends on a Free Luxury Vacation

After more than a year of social distancing, Zoom meetings, and missing our crews, things are finally starting to kind of go back to normal. Michelob Ultra wants to help expedite that process by reuniting you and your friends in person on a luxury vacation courtesy of Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

Pack your bags and get ready to take flight because Michelob Ultra is picking three lucky Seltzer lovers to enjoy the company of three of their favorite people on a spectacular trip. The company is offering three different vacations based on its popular seltzer flavors. Here’s what you can win, per a press release from the company:

Mixed Berry Meets the Berry Islands: You and your trio will get a private boat charter in the Bahamas’ Berry Islands.

Mango Magic Hour in Hawaii: One lucky group will get the chance to visit Hawaii in style, starting with a luxury car airport pickup. They’ll be taken to a beachside retreat where they can enjoy a luau complete with a live band.

A Citrus Escape to the Sunshine State: You and three friends will get to stay at a luxury home in the Florida Keys. During the trip, you’ll be treated to dinner prepared by a private chef in an orange grove.

"We've spent last summer sharing virtual hugs through digital screens and live streaming events from our living rooms; now with the nation starting to re-open and travel picking back up, the prospect of enjoying a real summer is within reach" Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing at Michelob ULTRA, said in the release. "Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer believes that real is always better, that's why we will be rewarding our fans and their friends with an epic summer in real life experience."

The competition runs from May 26 through September 6. Winners will be announced shortly after. To enter, just scan the QR code featured on the vacation-inspired ads for Michelob Ultra’s Organic Seltzer wherever you see them, whether that’s online, on TV, or on billboards.