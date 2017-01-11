This Video for Microsoft's New Surface Studio Will Give You Goosebumps

Although most eyes have been trained on Cupertino for Apple's big "hello again" event on Thursday, Microsoft held its own major product reveal on Wednesday -- complete with an update to its Surface Book notebook, a new 3D version of its classic Paint app, and among other products, a staggeringly spectacular all-in-one desktop computer called the Surface Studio. And even if you're not much of a Windows fan, Microsoft's video for the new machine will give you freaking goosebumps it's so cool.

Set to a thunderous remake of "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka, the video beautifully showcases the Surface Studio's incredible hardware engineering, including the 28" touchscreen display, the badass "zero-gravity" hinge, and Microsoft's puck-like Surface Dial accessory for the computer. From creating stunning illustrations with the Surface Dial and the massive touchscreen to using the company's suite of productivity software for business, the video illustrates several key tasks the computer can be used for all while the music poignantly swells. By the end, it's basically impossible not to want one, or at least admit that the thing is stupidly cool.