Microsoft Will Pay You $650 to Switch from Your MacBook

When Microsoft introduced several new products and updates on Wednesday, including the spectacular-looking Surface Studio desktop computer, it quickly became clear the company is gunning for Apple. Now, on the same day Apple is expected unveil long-overdue updates to its line of MacBook Pro notebooks, Microsoft is gunning hard for the iPhone-maker's customers with a new deal that'll give you hundreds of dollars to switch from a MacBook to its Surface Book or Surface Pro.

As explained in a report by CNET, Microsoft will pay you as much as $650 to say goodbye to your current MacBook Pro or MacBook Air and "trade up" to a new Surface Book or Surface Pro at a Microsoft Store or via Microsoft.com. Sure, that's probably not even half of what you paid for the sleek hunk of aluminum, but Microsoft hopes it'll put enough of a dent in the price of its own machines to make you want to jump ship in the event you're unimpressed by what Apple announces in Cupertino.